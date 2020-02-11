Celebrate STEM at Ann Arbor’s Forsythe Young Scientists’ Expo on March 15

ANN ARBOR – Members of the local community are invited to the Forsythe Young Scientists’ Expo at Forsythe Middle School on March 15.

The annual event is in partnership with University of Michigan’s Museum of Natural History and U-M’s Association of Women in Science.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., check out innovative science projects by 6th, 7th and 8th graders in the Forsythe Gymnasium.

The event includes a “Scientist Spotlight” that will have University of Michigan scientists on hand to explain their cutting-edge research and lead activities.

Members of the local community are invited to Forsythe Young Scientists’ Expo at Forsythe Middle School on March 15.

A student project receives an Honorable Mention at the Forsythe Science Expo. (Jessi Averill)

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

An awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Forsythe Middle School is at 1655 Newport Road.