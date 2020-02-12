Barton Nature Area south pedestrian bridge to close for repairs on Feb. 18

ANN ARBOR – Construction is scheduled to start Tuesday on the south pedestrian bridge in Barton Nature Area. The bridge will be closed for maintenance repairs through mid-March, weather permitting.

The north pedestrian bridge near Barton Dam will remain open during the closure to allow access to the park.

Signage and barricades will be placed around the south pedestrian bridge directing pedestrians away from the work area.

In a release, the city made the following statement:

“While the temporary closure is an inconvenience to users, the repairs to the bridge will provide longer-term durability. The city thanks park users in advance for their patience.”

Meanwhile, repairs on the Gallup Park vehicle bridge have been completed ahead of schedule and it has now reopened.

