One-man-show African storytelling event returning to St. Joe’s Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Registered nurse George Otieno will be bringing his one-man-act to promote African storytelling back to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital’s auditorium on March 7 and 21.

Otieno performs his high-energy storytimes in full African costumes and attire and encourages audience participation.

“The stories are very actively performed and demand audience participation and have proven to hit with all ages, young and old,” Otieno wrote A4 via email. “It’s a free event open to the community with goals of entertaining and educating the public about basic tenets of life and living in harmony. My goal is to provide healing through African stories that teach basic life congeniality.”

George Otieno's African storytimes are free and open to the public. (George Otieno)

Last year, Otieno also performed at the Henry Ford Health System Hospital.

This year, he plans to visit other area hospitals on the following dates:

Children’s Hospital of Michigan: April 2, 16

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital Auditorium: April 4, 18

Storytimes run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Otieno is an active member in the Wakenya In Michigan Association, a group of Kenyans who volunteer and do community outreach throughout the state.