Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education selects new trustee

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education has selected Glenn Nelson to fill a vacant seat on the board.

The board had 30 days to fill the seat of former board president Harmony Mitchell, who announced her resignation on Jan. 15 during an organizational meeting.

Nelson and six other candidates who applied for the vacant seat took questions from trustees during a Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening at Forsythe Middle School. He was unanimously selected during the meeting.

Many thanks to all the talented & passionate candidates who applied & welcome, welcome Trustee Glenn Nelson! https://t.co/zzfMby1piO — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) February 13, 2020

Nelson joins the board for the second time, having served as a trustee from 2002 to 2014. He was a favored candidate due to his prior experience and willingness to only serve through Dec. 31 when the interim board term is up.

The retired economic consultant and former treasurer of the board said during the meeting that the board faces a critical challenge as it prepares to implement its $1 billion capital bond approved by voters last year.

