Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces first shows ahead of 2020 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced that tickets for headlining performances by Scott Silven, Kristin Chenoweth and The Capitol Steps are available to the general public.

“We are thrilled to announce three of our ticketed shows early this season. Our 37th season will feature an eclectic mix of a Broadway icon, a world-class illusionist, and an infamous comedy troupe returning for their 21st season,” said Mike Michelon, Festival executive director through a recent press release.

Tickets can be bought online, over the phone or at the Michigan Union Ticket Office.

Additional ticketed performances will be announced in March.

Here are details about the performances:

June 24 -- Hill Auditorium

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will sing from her album “For the Girls” at Hill Auditorium. A tribute to female singers over the course of history, Chenoweth’s album also includes her interpretations on classic songs from Barbra Streisand, Lesley Gore, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, and Dolly Parton.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range in price from $30 to $90.

Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Avenue.

June 24 to 26 -- Zingerman’s Greyline

A renowned mentalist, performance artist and illusionist, Silvan will return to Ann Arbor Summer Fest after having sold out his touring show in 2019. Using storytelling, hypnosis and psychology, Silvan uses performance to captivate audience attention.

Shows will start between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and are recommended for audiences age 12 and older.

Tickets cost $35 for teens (12 to 18) and $55 for adults.

Zingerman’s Greyline is at 100 N. Ashley Street.

July 4 -- Power Center

Returning to A2SF for their 21st season the comedy troupe mixes politics, belly laughs, songs and sketch comedy. Members of the troupe are former Senate and Congressional staffers who satirize a system they know well.

Tickets cost $40 to $55.

The Power Center is at 121 Fletcher Street.

More About the Ann Arbor Summer Festival

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. An annual international arts gathering in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the three-week festival offers two parallel programs—one indoor and one outdoor—at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of over 200 events showcasing local, national, and international artists and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.