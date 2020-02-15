Represent your side of the force on May 2 with the Ann Arbor Lightsaber Pub Crawl

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – You don’t have to be one with the force to raise your lightsaber (and a glass) during the Ann Arbor Lightsaber Pub Crawl on May 2.

Hosted by Texas-based company It’s A Pubcrawl Thing, the Ann Arbor pub crawl will bring together Star Wars fans with a costume contest, prizes and the force.

Ann Arbor crawlers are encouraged to wear their best costumes and compete again other Lightsaber Pub Crawlers in 25 to 45 different cities across the country.

Up to 250 winners nationwide will win prizes for their Stormtrooper armor, Jedi robes or dressed-up droid-wear.

The best costume will win a trophy and $3,000 and the second and third place winners will also win a trophy and $1,500 and $500 respectively. Other winners will receive different gift cards as well as tickets or discounts to future pub crawls.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Ann Arbor attendees will be able to check-in at The Garage Bar between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to collect their paraphernalia and wristbands. Bars do not need to be visited in any particular order but the pub crawl will end at 9 p.m.

General Admission tickets cost $10 and will include a drink koozie, cup and pub crawl wristband. VIP and Super VIP tickets range in price from $25 to $30 and include General Admission swag plus a T-shirt and lightsaber or double-bladed lightsaber.

Prices will change at the end of the early-bird sale on March 21.

Participating bars have not yet been announced. Check the Facebook event page for updates and flash sales prior to May 2.

Tickets can be bought here.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

See more Ann Arbor events from It’s A Pub Crawl Things here.