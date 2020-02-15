The Ark to host annual weekend of storytelling Feb. 22, 23 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Next weekend the Ark will host its annual storytelling festival for adults and children.

On Feb. 22, four storytellers will weave together ballads, folktales, personal stories and other tales to delight audiences starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Feb. 23 performances will be geared towards families and children. The show will start at 1 p.m.

Each set of performances will be emceed by Steve Daut, president of the Ann Arbor Storytellers Guild.

Tickets for the Feb. 22 event cost $25 and can be bought here. Tickets for the children’s event on Feb. 23 cost $10 and can be bought here.

About the storytellers

Mime, storyteller, and TEDx speaker, Antonio Rocha has delivered stories and spoken word performances in 16 countries on six continents. He has authored a picture book and three DVDs and has received numerous awards including the Circle of Excellence Award by the National Storytelling Network. He has developed a series of social justice stories based on his own experience immigrating from Brazil.

Storytelling team Anne Rutherford and Norm Brecke have a repertoire of stories, personal stories, folktales, poems and songs which mix their enthusiasm and experiences. They have also authored their own book on story jokes.

Barabara G. Schutzgruber weaves more than just tales (literally). The storyteller, teacher, author and fiber artist continues her family’s tradition of storytelling and performing. She holds a Master’s degree in Children’s Literature with an emphasis in Folklore from Eastern Michigan University and has won awards for her recordings and book, "Beyond the Sword Maiden: A Storyteller’s Introduction to the Heroine’s Journey.”