Celebrate ‘The Day of the Dude’ at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on March 6

ANN ARBOR – Join in on the fun at the upcoming screening of “The Big Lebowski” at The Michigan Theater on March 6 to mark the original release date of the 1998 cult classic film.

The screening will take place at 9:30 p.m. and is part of the Late Nights at the Michigan series.

Celebrate "The Day of the Dude” on the anniversary of the release of the Coen Brothers’ late-night cult classic. Tickets will sell, like, super fast, man. Friday, March 6 at 9:30 PM. #AnnArbor — Michigan Theater (@michigantheater) February 12, 2020

The Coen Brothers’ film follows the unremarkable Jeff ‘The Dude’ Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) as he is embroiled in a bizarre case of mistaken identity. After henchmen pee on his precious rug, he seeks pay back by tracking down the other Jeffrey Lebowski and his journey takes an even stranger turn. The original Lebowski -- a millionaire -- hires him to help recover his kidnapped wife, and his friends Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi) pitch in their - oftentimes disastrous - efforts to help ‘The Dude.’

