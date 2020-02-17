Washtenaw County Polar Plunge to take place Friday at the Big House

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Take the plunge to help fundraise for the Special Olympics of Michigan on Friday at the Big House.

Funds raised before and during the plunge will help 22,000 Michigan Special Olympics athletes who compete each year.

Registration is free and can be done online or starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before the plunge.

Participants of the Washtenaw County Polar Plunge will have a parade of costumes and then plunge into a swimming pool at 8 p.m. An award ceremony and party will start after the last plunger enters the water.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Those who fundraise $75 will receive a 2020 Polar Plunge Event T-shirt. Individuals in teams will also receive the T-shirt if each individual on a team reaches the $75 donation. The more money individuals and teams raise, the more items, like winter hats, sweatshirts and rain jackets, they can receive as incentives.

For those who don’t want to face the icy waters, $20 “Too Chicken to Plunge” T-shirts are available for purchase online and may be available during the event.

Look here for more information about the Polar Plunge or to register.

As of mid-February, Special Olympics Michigan has received $52,400 towards its goal of $85,000.

Fundraising efforts will continue through March.

Michigan Stadium is at 1201 S. Main Street.