Ann Arbor baristas set to throw down at Teaspressa Feb. 29

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Feb. 29, Ann Arbor baristas are set to sling drinks and throw down at the Barista Throwdown at Teaspressa.

Watch local baristas put out all the stops to pour the perfect latte at this friendly, city-wide competition.

Drink creators will go head-to-head and battle it out for prizes from Black Diesel, Roosroast, Dessert Oasis, Zingerman’s, B-24’s Espresso Bar and Teaspressa.

Prizes include shirts, stickers, bags of coffee, bags of tea, mugs and gift cards.

The competition isn’t just for baristas. Ann Arborites who enjoys friendly competition and drink-making can take part.

Creations will be judged on contrast, definition, creativity, aesthetic beauty, and speed by a panel of judges.

The panel will consist of Nick Ferris, owner of Black Diesel; Christopher Glasow, roaster and trainer of Zingermans Coffee Co; Breana Baranek, Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse barista; and Lily Russel, the #1 regular customer for Teaspressa Ann Arbor in 2019.

The “Barista Throwdown” costs $5 to enter in advance but those who choose to participate at the last minute will be able to enter for $10 the day-of.

Spectators can watch the competition for free and can register online to receive a “C’est la Tea” sticker for just cheering on their favorite competitor.

The competition will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Register here.

Teaspressa Ann Arbor is located at 414 S. Main Street.