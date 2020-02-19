‘Brick Bash’ LEGO expo to take place Feb. 22, 23 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday and Sunday, the “Brick Bash” LEGO expo will fill Skyline High School with trains, planes, cities and art made entirely of LEGO blocks.

Attendees will be able to participate in question-and-answer sections with sculptures, built their own masterpieces or mosaics and play participate in games and activities.

A percussion “petting zoo” will be available and the Skyline High School drumline team will have a performance at 2 p.m.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Vendors selling LEGO-based products and snacks will also be at the event.

Tickets cost $5 per person with a maximum of $20 per family.

Proceeds from “Brick Bash” will go to the Skyline High School band.

The Saturday event will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Skyline High School is at 2552 N. Maple Road.