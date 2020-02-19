Pick up Pączki on Tuesday at these Ann Arbor locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Regardless of what you call it, Pączki Day (or Fat Tuesday) only comes once a year.

Here are a few places to pick up a pączek or two pączki (or 4 -- no judgment), everyone’s favorite Polish doughnut.

Stop by the either Argus Farm Stop location to grab a handful of pączki from Crust in Fenton in five flavors: lemon, strawberry, raspberry, prune and apricot.

Pre-order pączki until Feb. 23 online here. Pre-orders have a six doughnut minimum and will be available for pick up at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.

King’s Cake will also be available.

While the window for pre-ordering at the legend-dairy Ann Arbor shop has closed, pączki will be available on Tuesday in five flavors: apple, blueberry, chocolate cream, custard or raspberry.

Pączki will be available until they are all gone.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

While grabbing your daily coffee, pack up pączki in lemon, apricot, raspberry, and strawberry! Check the Liberty St. and Kerrytown locations.

The Liberty St. location will be accepting pre-orders until Feb. 24.

Starting at 9 a.m. in the Mason Hall atrium, the University of Michigan Polish Student Association will be selling pączki until all the little balls of doughy and glazed goodness are sold out.

Stop by the Ann Arbor food institution for Zingerman’s Bakehouse pączki filled with lemon cream, rosehip jam, ricotta cheese, or other fun flavors.

Those wanting to ensure that they get their hands on some fried dough via preorder should call the Zingerman’s pączki hotline at 734.663. 5282 or online here.

Going to miss Mardi Gras? Celebrate in the afternoon with a pint and pączki at The Grotto, because there isn’t a better combination.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Cultivate Coffee & Taphouse in Ypsilanti will have a selection of puffy, deep-fried pastries for both vegans and non-vegan. Pączki of different flavors from Dom’s Bakery and vegan pączki will come from Ypsilanti’s Sugarbeet Bakery. Vegan pączki will be available at 8 a.m. and will be limited for 2 per customer. Nonvegan doughnuts will be limited to 4 per customer.

Gluten-free Kings Cake doughnuts will also be available.

Still following the trail of powdered sugar? Check out these locations around Ann Arbor for possible pączki. Make sure to call ahead.