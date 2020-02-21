Country, folk singer Mary Gauthier returns to Ann Arbor for concert March 6

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In support of her latest album “Rifles and Rosary Beads,” country and folk singer Mary Gauthier will perform at the Green Wood Coffee House on March. 6.

Written with wounded war veterans from the SongwritingWith:Soldiers program, Gauthier’s Grammy-nominated tenth album is not only confessional, like her first nine albums, but raw and powerful.

The eleven songs on the album were pulled from 400 songs written by participants of SongwritingWith:Solders, a non-profit program facilitating retreats that bring professional songwriters together with wounded veterans and active military.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

According to All Eyes Media, “As with all of Mary Gauthier’s songwriting, ‘Rifles & Rosary’ Beads isn’t for the faint of heart. These eleven songs are powerful and affecting, revealing the untold stories and struggles that our military deal with abroad, and more importantly, when they return home. The album offers an opportunity for veterans to share the stories only they can understand in a way that we as listeners can relate to, acting as a step towards healing while creating something beautiful at the same time.”

“Rifles and Rosary Beads” was named the “Best Folk Album” of the year in2019 by the International Folk Music Awards.

Gauthier performed in Ann Arbor at The Ark in 2018 after the album’s initial release.

Ticket for the March 6 performance cost $20 and can be purchased online here.

Gauthier will be joined by Americana-Folk singer, Jamiee Harris.

TheGreen Wood Coffee House is located on the Greenwood campus of the First United Methodist Church of Ann Arbor at 1001 Green Road.