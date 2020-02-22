Annual Take Back the Night benefit, silent auction to be held March 21

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the 14th annual year, Standing Tough Against Rape Society will hold a benefit dinner and silent auction to support the Take Back the Night rally and march.

The event will take place on March 21 at the Polo Fields Country Club and Golf course and will include a dinner, dancing, entertainment and a silent auction.

Items to be auctioned off have been donated from Ann Arbor businesses like Zingerman’s, Cherry Republic, Cardamon, Tree Town Paper, and the University of Michigan Athletics Department among other companies.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All of the money raised through the silent auction will go towards the Take Back the Night rally and march on April 2.

Entertainment, such as a DJ and photobooth, as well as a cash bar will be available.

Tickets for the dinner and auction cost $65 until March 1 when the price will rise to $75. They must be bought by March 7. Student tickets cost $55. Find tickets here.

Doors for the benefit will open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the benefit dinner and auction, visit the event page.

The April march and rally will take place at the Michigan League Ballroom and is a joint effort by Take Back the Night Ann Arbor volunteers, Standing Tough Against Rape Society and University Students Against Rape, a University of Michigan student organization.

Polo Fields Country Club and Golf Course is at 5200 Polo Fields Drive.

More About Standing Tough Against Rape Society (STARS), University Students Against Rape

Standing Tough Against Rape Society (STARS) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that is survivor forward. Working alongside the University of Michigan student organization, University Students Against Rape, they host events and manage programs to increase conversations about sexual violence, to educate and share resources with students and community, and to give a voice to survivors in all spaces.