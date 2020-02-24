Concordia University Ann Arbor announces summer STEAM camp dates

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – From coding and gaming to illustration and branding, Visual Ventures is a summer STEAM camp taking place at Concordia University Ann Arbor from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. on July 20-24.

Visual Ventures is organized to equip middle and high school students with STEAM tools and experiences to prepare them for the global classroom and the workforce.

Register here: Click to register for Visual Ventures at Concordia University Ann Arbor

“With Visual Ventures, we are offering campers the opportunity to explore multiple veins of the digital arts and media instead of just one skill,” said CUAA Campus Dean of Arts and Sciences Erin Laverick. “In addition, we are bringing professionals to campus to share their experiences and explain how they turned their love for the digital arts and media into a career.”

Laverick shared that Visual Ventures will be a unique experience for campers in many ways. They’ll be able to hone in on digital art and media skills, they’ll learn how to turn their love for the digital arts and media into a career, and gain knowledge on how to apply for colleges and earn scholarships for their art and gaming skills.

“CUAA’s mission is to serve. Our faculty and staff are giving of their time and talents to serve local middle and high school participants,” said Laverick. “I can think of nothing better than to serve others and have FUN while doing it. We are extremely excited to put our faith into action!”

Campers can expect that Visual Ventures will be a fun and engaging camp while also helping to prepare them for academic and future professional success.

Participants can choose from a variety of sessions:

Coding to Create Computer Games

Ever wondered how computer games were created? Using a block-like interface, code your very own computer games, interactive stories, and animations.

Gaming with Pros

Do you love playing Fortnite, Super Smash Brothers, and more? Then the gaming session is for you! Turn your passion into a skill and learn how to play video games with the best. This session will end with a competitive tournament!

Branding through Social Media

Instagram, Tik Tok, and other social media platforms are fun and can provide hours of entertainment. But how can you use these platforms to successfully brand yourself and represent the best you? Learn how in this fun and engaging session!

Designing Your Own City with Adobe Illustrator

Learn the ins and outs of Adobe Illustrator and create your own sweet city in this session.

Filming at the Next Level

Do you love to make videos using your cell phone or tablet? Take your skills to the next level and learn how to make videos using professional cameras and software.

The $200 registration cost includes all supplies, lunch in Concordia’s Cardinal Cafe, snacks, and a t-shirt. Click here to register!

Questions? Contact Erin Laverick at Erin.Laverick@cuaa.edu.

- Rachel (Ferry) Thoms is manager of campus communications for Concordia University Ann Arbor.

