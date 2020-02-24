Two Ann Arbor Folk Fest acts are returning to The Ark in March

ANN ARBOR – Two acts from the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival will be making their way back to Ann Arbor in March.

Molly Tuttle and Rainbow Girls will be performing intimate shows at The Ark following their standout performances at Hill Auditorium this year.

Molly Tuttle

Tuttle will be back at The Ark on March 14 for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $25.

The award-winning guitarist and singer-songwriter has been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine for her effortless style and artistry.

The 26-year-old California native entered the worlds of folk, Americana, bluegrass and traditional country music after moving to Nashville five years ago.

Molly Tuttle. (©ALYSSE GAFKJEN 2018)

Her debut album, When You’re Ready -- produced by Ryan Hewitt (The Lumineers) -- features boundary-breaking songs that stretch beyond genres. Her song “You Didn’t Call My Name” won Folk Alliance International’s honor for Song of the Year. She has also won awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and the Americana Music Awards.

For more information, visit www.mollytuttlemusic.com.

Rainbow Girls

Rainbow Girls will return to The Ark on March 21 for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $20.

Vanessa May, Erin Chapin and Caitlin Gowdey had the audience at Ann Arbor Folk Festival at one moment transfixed and another bursting with laughter.

The eclectic folk trio hailing from northern California are known for their soulful harmonies, instrumental mastery and humor. Their poignant lyrics focus on pursuits of social justice, hopeful love and honest self-reflection.

For more information, visit www.rainbowgirlsmusic.com.

For a full list of shows at The Ark in March, visit its website.