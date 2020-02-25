AFC Ann Arbor holding women’s tryouts on March 13

ANN ARBOR – As Tree Town’s soccer club AFC Ann Arbor prepares for the 2020 season, it will be holding tryouts for its women’s team on March 13.

Tryouts will take place at Total Sports Wixom from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

To try out, prospective players must fill out this application. Tryouts are $49.

The 2020 women’s team will be coached by longtime Mighty Oak assistant men’s coach and former MLS player Boyzzz Khumalo. Hailing from South Africa, Khumalo has worked with DC United, Chicago Fire and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds during his professional career.

Total Sports Wixom is at 30990 Wixom Rd., Wixom.

For more information, visit AFC Ann Arbor’s website.