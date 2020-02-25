Michigan Fashion Media Summit returns to U-M on March 20

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan will hold its third annual Michigan Fashion Media Summit on its Ann Arbor campus on March 20.

In 2018, the event began when a group of students sought to connect the University with the industries of fashion, retail and media.

The day-long conference features talks from industry leaders, sponsorships and networking opportunities. Panel discussions range from “Branding in the New Decade” to “Reinventing Shopping: The New Omni Channel Experience.”

Speakers for this year’s summit include:

Jenna Lyons - former President and Creative Director of J.Crew and founder of Lyons L.A.D.

Kyle DeFord - Chief of Staff at Lyons L.A.D.

Jeff Carvahlo - Co-founder of HighSnobiety

Peiman Raf - Co-founder of Madhappy

Caroline Gogolak - VP of Retail at SoulCycle and co-founder of Carbon38

Panelists and moderators from BuzzFeed, Forbes, Carhartt, Fendi Americas and more will be present.

Tickets range from $30-$35 and are selling quickly. Click here to buy tickets.

The summit will take place at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business in Room R1240 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business is at 701 Tappan Avenue.