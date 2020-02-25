Michigan Fashion Media Summit returns to U-M on March 20
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan will hold its third annual Michigan Fashion Media Summit on its Ann Arbor campus on March 20.
In 2018, the event began when a group of students sought to connect the University with the industries of fashion, retail and media.
The day-long conference features talks from industry leaders, sponsorships and networking opportunities. Panel discussions range from “Branding in the New Decade” to “Reinventing Shopping: The New Omni Channel Experience.”
Speakers for this year’s summit include:
- Jenna Lyons - former President and Creative Director of J.Crew and founder of Lyons L.A.D.
- Kyle DeFord - Chief of Staff at Lyons L.A.D.
- Jeff Carvahlo - Co-founder of HighSnobiety
- Peiman Raf - Co-founder of Madhappy
- Caroline Gogolak - VP of Retail at SoulCycle and co-founder of Carbon38
Panelists and moderators from BuzzFeed, Forbes, Carhartt, Fendi Americas and more will be present.
Tickets range from $30-$35 and are selling quickly. Click here to buy tickets.
The summit will take place at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business in Room R1240 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Stephen M. Ross School of Business is at 701 Tappan Avenue.
