All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan issues travel restriction for South Korea over rise in coronavirus cases

U-M placed restriction on China in January

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A worker wearing protective gears sprays disinfectant as a precaution on a train against the new coronavirus at Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters grow in the Middle East and Europe. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has expanded its travel restriction over coronavirus concerns to include South Korea after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the country a level 3 warning destination -- the highest warning issued by the health protection agency.

Under the classification, travelers are encouraged to avoid all nonessential trips to South Korea.

According to U-M:

As an additional precaution, the entire country is under a U-M travel restriction. Undergraduate students may not proceed with U-M related travel to South Korea and graduate students may only do so for compelling and extenuating circumstances with an ITOC approved safety plan, which ensures they are aware of the health risks, have developed strategies to stay safe, and are prepared to shelter in place should South Korea impose additional travel restrictions. Safety Plans are very likely to be denied.

Additionally, the school is discouraging all school-related and personal travel for faculty and staff.

In late January, the school placed a restriction on travel to China as cases of the coronavirus spread.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,000 cases of the virus have been reported in South Korea. To date, more than 80,000 cases and more than 2,700 deaths have been reported worldwide.

