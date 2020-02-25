University of Michigan issues travel restriction for South Korea over rise in coronavirus cases

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has expanded its travel restriction over coronavirus concerns to include South Korea after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the country a level 3 warning destination -- the highest warning issued by the health protection agency.

Under the classification, travelers are encouraged to avoid all nonessential trips to South Korea.

According to U-M:

As an additional precaution, the entire country is under a U-M travel restriction. Undergraduate students may not proceed with U-M related travel to South Korea and graduate students may only do so for compelling and extenuating circumstances with an ITOC approved safety plan, which ensures they are aware of the health risks, have developed strategies to stay safe, and are prepared to shelter in place should South Korea impose additional travel restrictions. Safety Plans are very likely to be denied.

Additionally, the school is discouraging all school-related and personal travel for faculty and staff.

In late January, the school placed a restriction on travel to China as cases of the coronavirus spread.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,000 cases of the virus have been reported in South Korea. To date, more than 80,000 cases and more than 2,700 deaths have been reported worldwide.

