Blank Slate Creamery to open up new location close to Ann Arbor

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate Creamery will be opening the doors of a second location sometime between April and May.

Taking its variety of flavors to Brighton, a town about 20 minutes away from Ann Arbor, the new location is currently under construction.

Owner Janice Sigler said that the new shop will have 28 flavors, including vegan and non-dairy options and intends to partner with local businesses to create unique flavors reflecting the community.

“But it’s the same basic concept. We’re just going to bring really good ice cream to Brighton and hope the people of Brighton will enjoy it,” said Sigler.

The new location will have outdoor and indoor seating like its sister location, but unlike the Ann Arbor Blank Slate Creamery, there will not be a production area in the building.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

According to Sigler, the company was looking to expand around Ann Arbor and found Brighton to have a vibrant and busy community. Sigler also has a personal connection to the area and used to visit it as a child.

Things just fell into place for the Brighton building, which used to be an award shop, Sigler said and she bought it.

The downtown Ann Arbor creamery will open on March 4 and will be giving away a limited number of black icecream scoops to customers for its annual giveaway.

Sigler said that the company intends to do something similar for its new location when it finally opens.

For updates, visit its Facebook page.

The Brighton Blank Slate Creamery will be at 126 E. Grand River in Brighton.

Have a sweet tooth? Read: Ann Arbor’s 24th Cheesecakerie to open Ypsilanti location