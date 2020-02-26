Destination Ann Arbor announces Annual Meeting, featured speaker Paul Ouimet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Destination Ann Arbor is pleased to announce its 2020 Annual Meeting, to be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Michigan Stadium Jack Roth Club.

The Annual Meeting will feature Paul Ouimet, President, Partner of MMGY NextFactor and Managing Director of DestinationNEXT. Additionally, Ouimet founded InterVISTAS Consulting Inc. in 1997 and continues as an executive consultant with the organization. He specializes in strategic plans and tourism master plans for destination organizations, non-profit organizations, governments, hotels, and airports.

At the Annual Meeting, Paul will present Washtenaw 2030 - the Destination Master Plan for Washtenaw County, and the findings of the process that begat the plan. Additionally, he’ll discuss the DestinationNEXT 2019 Futures Study, which explores the major leisure and business travel trends worldwide.

In addition to the keynote address, Destination Ann Arbor President & CEO Mary Kerr will highlight Destination Ann Arbor’s 2019 successes and provide a look forward to the 2020 initiatives underway.

Attendees will learn about how Destination Ann Arbor’s programs and projects improve quality of life for residents, making Washtenaw County a better place to visit and live. Incoming Chairman Brenda Stumbo, Ypsilanti Township Supervisor, will also make comments.

This event is open to the public and tickets may be purchased at http://annarbor.org/annualmeeting.

Destination Ann Arbor’s Annual Meeting is supported by Premier Sponsors First Martin Corporation and Golden Limousine, and Platinum Sponsor DoubleTree by Hilton Ann Arbor North.

Destination Ann Arbor endeavors to be the leading force in promoting the Ann Arbor region as a vibrant destination that inspires people to think and dream bigger.

In 2018, over 3.9 million visitors spent $832 million at local businesses in every community across Washtenaw County and supported more than 9,000 full-time equivalent jobs in Washtenaw County.

Destination Ann Arbor is a 501 (c)6 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote sustainable tourism to elevate economic vitality and quality of life.

