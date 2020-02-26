Youth Art Month returns to Ann Arbor in March with installations, events
ANN ARBOR – Each year in March, downtown Ann Arbor is transformed into a gallery showcasing artwork by local students for Youth Art Month.
The annual observance is organized by the Main Street Area Association and local partners in order to highlight the value of art education.
Expect to see artwork displayed in storefront windows, special deals from shops and a series of arts-related events throughout the month, including:
- Downtown Art Scavenger Hunt with prizes
- The Art of Making Pizza at Palio
- Oyster Shell Painting at Real Seafood Co.
- Sit & Color Sundays at Roeda Studio
- Chalk Drawing with David Zinn at the Ann Arbor Art Center
- Jazz & Draw at Le Bon Macaron
- Public Installations
Those posting on social media are encouraged to use the hashtag #A2YAM.
Youth Art Month is made possible through collaboration with:
- Ann Arbor Public Schools
- Ann Arbor Art Center
- The Arts Alliance
- Main Street Area Association
- Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation
- Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs
- University of Michigan Credit Union
- Community Action Network
- National Endowment for the Arts
- Destination Ann Arbor
For more information, visit www.mainstreetannarbor.org/youthartmonth.
