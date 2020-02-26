Youth Art Month returns to Ann Arbor in March with installations, events

Published: February 26, 2020, 11:01 am Updated: February 26, 2020, 11:07 am

ANN ARBOR – Each year in March, downtown Ann Arbor is transformed into a gallery showcasing artwork by local students for Youth Art Month.

The annual observance is organized by the Main Street Area Association and local partners in order to highlight the value of art education.

Expect to see artwork displayed in storefront windows, special deals from shops and a series of arts-related events throughout the month, including:

Downtown Art Scavenger Hunt with prizes

The Art of Making Pizza at Palio

Oyster Shell Painting at Real Seafood Co.

Sit & Color Sundays at Roeda Studio

Chalk Drawing with David Zinn at the Ann Arbor Art Center

Jazz & Draw at Le Bon Macaron

Public Installations

Students work on projects for Youth Art Month at Community High School on Feb. 20, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

Those posting on social media are encouraged to use the hashtag #A2YAM.

Youth Art Month is made possible through collaboration with:

Ann Arbor Public Schools

Ann Arbor Art Center

The Arts Alliance

Main Street Area Association

Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation

Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs

University of Michigan Credit Union

Community Action Network

National Endowment for the Arts

Destination Ann Arbor

For more information, visit www.mainstreetannarbor.org/youthartmonth.