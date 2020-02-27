Ann Arbor Public Schools investigating whether predatory U-M doctor operated in district

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools is investigating what connection former University of Michigan doctor Robert E. Anderson may have had with the district during his time in the college town.

Over the past couple of weeks, scores of U-M alumni have reported sexual abuse at the hands of the now-deceased Anderson. He was U-M’s athletic doctor and treated athletes and students during his tenure from 1968 to 2003.

Former patients of Anderson’s have come forward with allegations that the doctor performed unnecessary exams during appointments, including rectal and genital exams.

Read: ‘We will hold the University of Michigan accountable,’ says lawyer of Dr. Anderson victims

Now, Ann Arbor Public Schools is investigating a possible relationship the district may have shared with Anderson after The Detroit News reported claims that Anderson performed child physicals. Flint Community Schools is investigating similar claims and has encouraged victims to come forward.

In a statement, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift said the district is actively investigating the matter:

In the Ann Arbor Public Schools, student safety remains our top priority and all matters of student safety are taken very seriously. This is the first time we have heard this information and at this time we are investigating to see what connection, if any, Dr. Anderson may have had with the district. As always, the Ann Arbor Public Schools will cooperate fully with law enforcement in any investigation. Any further statements would be speculative, and so at this point, we will not comment further.

Former student, wrestler and basketball player at Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor, Joe Neely, said he was examined inappropriately by Anderson more than 50 years ago while in seventh grade.

“He examined us all and seemed to spend too much time and take delight in examining us for undescended testicles," Neely told The Detroit News. “We talked about it, and we all had the same experience and felt it was inappropriate. He took too much pleasure in his work.”

On Thursday, attorneys representing more than a dozen of Anderson’s victims held a press conference at a hotel in Southfield.

Tad Deluca, the whistleblower in the case who first sent a letter to U-M athletic director Warde Manuel in 2018, spoke for the first time publicly Thursday morning.

Attorney Parker Stinar announced that a meeting is scheduled with the University of Michigan’s general council and that a lawsuit has not yet been filed against the school.