Ann Arbor Public Schools will remain closed Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Schools will remain closed Thursday in Ann Arbor after several inches of snow fell on the area since Tuesday night.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening, saying that poor road conditions were to blame for the closure of all schools and offices.

Roads across the area remain slick & authorities share that neighborhood streets will not be treated by morning - Due to poor road conditions, all @A2schools classes & activities will be cancelled, all schools & offices will be closed on Thursday, Feb 27th pic.twitter.com/qzgRdw4ZYi — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) February 27, 2020

She also announced that Orchestra Night scheduled for Thursday night at Hill Auditorium has been canceled due to icy conditions.

