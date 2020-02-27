25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Public Schools will remain closed Thursday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Snow Day, Safety, Weather, Snow
Courtesy: Ann Arbor Public Schools
Courtesy: Ann Arbor Public Schools

ANN ARBOR – Schools will remain closed Thursday in Ann Arbor after several inches of snow fell on the area since Tuesday night.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening, saying that poor road conditions were to blame for the closure of all schools and offices.

She also announced that Orchestra Night scheduled for Thursday night at Hill Auditorium has been canceled due to icy conditions.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: