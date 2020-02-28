A glimpse inside Ann Arbor’s Special Victims Unit

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department revived its Special Victims Unit in September 2019 after the department noticed domestic violence cases that required specially trained detectives were mounting.

Deputy chief Aimee Metzer said the AAPD had an SVU nearly two decades ago, but its detectives were eventually stretched to cover all cases and the specialty unit was dissolved.

“There were really no specializations anymore,” said Metzer. “It’s much better to have your detectives trained for special positions because they’re the ones that are going to have the most knowledge about what avenues to take and what kind of search warrants to get and all the different directions a case can go. Having people that aren’t specially trained, we were probably just missing some things.”

The case to bring back the SVU

When she became a detective in 2016, Renee Bondy was the only detective handling domestic violence cases. When the department realized it wasn’t sustainable, they decided to bring back the SVU to better address sensitive cases.

“The unit kind of formed up around me in a sense and I was the one that was carrying the bulk of the caseload and we just needed more people to help out,” said Bondy.

“She was inundated with work,” said Metzer. “It’s a very emotionally draining and exhausting job and so it can be really detrimental to your mental health to feel stuck without support. It wasn’t sustainable what we were doing with detective Bondy. A big goal was to get her as much support as we could.”

Thanks to Bondy’s connections with local agencies like Safehouse, University of Michigan’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center and the prosecutor’s office, the unit was able to hit the ground running.

The Ann Arbor SVU's office at 301 E Huron St. in downtown Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

The new SVU currently consists of five full-time detectives and at the helm is sergeant Dawn Murphy. She said she hopes to be able to expand her team due to increasing caseloads.

“Cases don’t ever slow down,” said Murphy. “We average between 50 to 60 cases a month. We have had 349 cases since September 2019. We have plenty of work, unfortunately."

Murphy said she is always looking for new training opportunities so that her detectives are trained to handle a diverse set of cases, including domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. This week, SVU detectives are undergoing child forensic interviewing training to be able to question child victims of crimes according to strict state protocols.

Bondy, who has been a cop for 14 years, said her interviewing techniques have changed over the past year -- namely interviewing the victim outside of an interrogation room where suspects are traditionally interviewed.

“The shift now is to go into more trauma-informed interviewing techniques where we give them choices where they want to be interviewed and let them basically tell their story versus peppering them with a ton of questions the same way we would a suspect,” said Bondy.

“I’ve had to do a complete shift in how I reach out to people, set up those face-to-face meetings and where and how that’s done. I’ve learned that you have to have the timing of it. In a hospital room after they’ve had a sexual assault exam is not always the greatest place to interview somebody. I’ve learned now that I have to slow down, take a break, and discuss with that person when it is they would like to speak with me."

This trauma-informed approach is what separates SVU detectives from other detectives within the department, and deputy chief Metzer said it’s not work for everyone.

“When you interview a victim of a carjacking and she or he starts telling an inconsistent story, you start to think this person isn’t telling the truth," said Metzer. "But when you have interpersonal violence, the way that victims or survivor’s memories compartmentalize information is they might tell a story out of order, they might tell it differently the second time. And it’s just because their brain is processing the trauma.

“And so, instead of going after that person as: ‘Maybe you’re lying to me,’ it’s just a different interview skill. And it’s important to have people who are trained and recognize that it doesn’t mean that they’re lying. It’s not a job that you want to force people to do if they don’t have that mindset.”

Challenges of the SVU

The launch of the unit hasn’t been without its challenges. Since the detectives are dealing with domestic matters in many cases, the decision to prosecute a crime is oftentimes met with hesitation.

“The biggest challenge with a Special Victims Unit is getting people to follow through with the court process,” said Bondy. "It’s a pretty grueling process for sexual assault victims, child abuse victims and people that are in domestic violence relationships, to have to come to court and testify against someone that they love or someone that they once trusted who has now violated them.

“I try not to stand in their way too much. I let people be their best advocate. The challenge is to get them to trust us and go through the entire process, which isn’t always a good thing to go through. It’s tough for people."

Another major challenge to the unit is the expanded classification of crimes that now fall under domestic violence. Detective Andrew Stephenson is the newest member of the unit. He explained that a number of crimes have been added under the umbrella of domestic violence, which has greatly increased the amount of cases for Ann Arbor’s SVU.

“It’s not only assaultive behavior,” said Stephenson. “It can be fraud, larceny, destruction of property, slashed tires, etc.”

Roommates also fall under the domestic policy, said Murphy, and this includes current and former roommates and fellow dorm residents if a crime takes place on University of Michigan’s campus.

U-M has its own SVU and handles its own cases, but if a crime occurs on city property it is turned over to the Ann Arbor SVU.

“Anything that happens on city property comes to us, even if it’s a college student," said Murphy.

Community impact

Beyond filing cases with the prosecutor’s office and bringing perpetrators to justice, the detectives said helping people by connecting them with relevant local agencies has been an especially fulfilling aspect of the job.

“We’ve helped a lot of people over the years not necessarily through criminal prosecution," said Bondy. “We have a lot of connections throughout the community with Safehouse, Avalon Housing, Child Protective Services, Dawn Farm and more.”

She explained that the unit has helped connect offenders with Washtenaw County Community Mental Health and Dawn Farm to address alcohol- or drug-related issues, so the focus is on helping as many people involved in order to create a safer environment all around.

Though the work can be grueling, Murphy said the team tries to keep the atmosphere light in the office and “pick each other up” as much as possible.

Looking ahead, she hopes to engage in more community outreach and let people know that the SVU exists to help them.

“Personally, I would just like people to know that whether it’s the officers taking the initial report -- or our unit -- that we’re there to help them, that we are trained and we will talk through it however we can and meet them in different places," said Murphy. “It’s not so cold and it doesn’t have to be scary.”