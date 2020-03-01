Ann Arbor named hidden beer destination

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Food, drink and travel publication Thrillist has named Ann Arbor one of 13 hidden beer destinations in the United States.

Citing the numerous breweries in and around Ann Arbor, such as HOMES, Ann Arbor Brewing Company and Jolly Pumpkin, Thrillist claimed, “it's time to stop dismissing this city as simply a college town.”

The Lager-laden menu at Wolverine State Brewing Co. on Stadium Blvd was given a shoutout as well as Ypsilanti’s 734 Brewing Company, which opened in 2018.

Downtown Ann Arbor beer-based hangouts HopCat and The Grotto were also both put in the spotlight.

Other hidden beer destinations included Greenville, South Carolina; Missoula, Montana; Columbus, Ohio; and Birmingham, Alabama.

Find the full article here.