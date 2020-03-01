Gifts of Art concerts bring chamber music, fiddling, jazz to University Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Throughout March the main lobby the University of Michigan Hospital will be filled with jazz, chamber music, student performances and Irish tunes.

All of the free concerts will be held at noon and last one hour.

Here are the four Gifts of Art concerts you can expect:

Women Leading Jazz

March 5 -- Ingrid Racine Trio

Trumpeter Ingrid Racine will be joined by bass player Paul Keller and pianist Rick Roe for a concert full of authentic sound and style. Known for mixing Detroit hard bop, rock, hip hop and jazz, Racine creates a unique style through her many different influences.

St. Patrick’s Day Concert

March 12 -- Big Fun Trio

To kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities early, the Big Fun Trio will play Irish tunes, swing and possibly contra music. The Big Fun Trio is made up of Marty Somberg (Irish fiddle), Brad Battey (Contra fiddle) and Myron Grant (vocals, guitar, harmonica).

Big Fun Trio at Michigan Medicine presented by #GiftsofArt. Posted by Gifts of Art on Thursday, March 14, 2019

Classical Music for French Horn

March 19 -- U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance

University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance doctoral candidate Mary Garza will perform short works for solo French horn and piano and chamber, which will be performed alongside Dr. Cody Dean.

Chamber Music

March 26 -- U-M Life Sciences Orchestra Ensemble

An ensemble of wind and strings members from the U-M Life Sciences Orchestra will play Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat major (op. 20) as a preview for the April 11 U-M Life Sciences Orchestra concert.

For those unable to make it to the concerts, many of the performances are streamed through Facebook here.

University of Michigan Hospital is at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.