Dustbowl Revival headed to Ann Arbor’s The Ark on March 18

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On March 18, California-based Americana band Dustbowl Revival will play an evening concert at The Ark in Ann Arbor.

Combining American roots music with folk, funk, pop and soul, Dustbowl Revival is an eclectic mix of talented artists with diverse musical tastes.

The band’s latest album "Is It You, Is It Me” is a collection of songs revolving around themes like gun reform efforts by student activists and navigating family relationships despite antagonistic political views.

Created 12 years ago through a Craiglist post by co-lead singer and songwriter Z Lupetin, the band consists of Lupetin (guitar/ vocals), Liz Beebe (vocals/ ukulele), Connor Vance (fiddle), Matt Rubin (trumpet), Ulf Bjorlin (trombone) and Joshlyn Heffernan (drums).

Dustbowl Revival has played internationally in over 10 countries and is currently on tour for "Is It You, Is It Me.”

Tickets cost $25 and include a digital copy or download of “Is It You, Is It Me.” Find tickets here.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

The Ark is at 316 S. Main Street.