Ann Arbor District Library to host mini-RPG Fest March 21

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Are you more of a Rogue, a Bard or a Paladin? Find out on March 21 during the Ann Arbor District Library’s mini-RPG Fest.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., RPG (role-playing game) enthusiasts can craft their own characters, roll some dice, inflict maximum damage and make friends.

Each game session will last an hour so players will multiple opportunities to play the latest version of Dungeons & Dragons or one of the many other RPGs available. There will be an ongoing mini-figure paint-and-take activity for those feeling inspired by their game sessions.

The mini-RPG Fest will be held in the Secret Lab of the downtown branch.

Find the event listing here or find details on the Facebook event here.

AADL’s downtown branch is at 343 S. 5th Avenue.

