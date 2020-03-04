Michigan Athletics seeks ushers, ticket takers and more for upcoming season

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Athletic Department has issued an open call to expand its events team for the 2020 season.

Event Team Members are volunteers who receive a stipend corresponding with their job responsibilities, assigned location and time commitment.

“If you are neat and professional, possess good communication skills, are dependable, able to climb stairs and stand for long periods of time, and have a friendly, helpful manner, we encourage you to apply," the release reads.

According to the recent posting, the following positions are available:

Ticket Takers - ensure guests have valid tickets for entry and enforce prohibited items policy.

Ushers - assist guests in finding their seats while assisting with anything else they need while inside the stadium.

Tower Attendants - ensure guests and staff entering club and suite levels have proper credentials and/or tickets and assist them with anything they need.

Response Team - members who receive special training and assist when escalated situations arise.

Guest Service Attendants - attend to the needs of guests and provide exceptional customer service.

Interested? Apply here.

Once all applications are reviewed, the Operations and Event Management will contact qualified candidates.

For more information, please visit http://eventteam.ath.umich.edu.