LIVE: Michigan attorney general holds news conference on U of M doctor sex abuse investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference Thursday to address the sexual abuse investigation involving a former doctor at the University of Michigan.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Two former University of Michigan football players and a former NHL hockey player are among the alleged sexual misconduct victims of former university physician Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

Anderson died in 2008, but between 1963 and 2003 he saw countless athletes and many of them are continuing to contact the university with complaints of abuse. There are also new allegations that accuse Anderson of helping young men avoid the Vietnam War in exchange for sexual favors.

The number of abuse cases against Anderson reported to the University of Michigan hotline has surpassed 100. A law firm representing 40 of the alleged victims said it is now representing two former University of Michigan football players, one who played on the University’s 1997 national championship team, and a former NHL hockey player.

The law firm -- Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane, LLP, based in Denver -- plans to hold a news conference Wednesday evening at the Sheraton Detroit Hotel in Novi “to update and inform the general public about the firm’s meetings with the university and its independent investigators about the alleged victims” of Anderson.