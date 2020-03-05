Vote for AFC Ann Arbor in league’s ‘Best New Crest’ competition

ANN ARBOR – AFC Ann Arbor’s men’s team has joined USL League Two for the 2020 season and with its inaugural run comes a fun competition.

USL League Two has launched the ‘Best New Crest’ competition for its new Great Lakes Division teams and wants your vote.

How it works:

Starting today, fans can vote for their preferred crest.

According to a release by the league:

Ten of our new clubs have been split into three groups, with four days of voting over the course of this week set to determine a winner. After FC Bascome Bermuda and Team B emerged as the Group A and B winners, voting continues today with Group C: Grand Rapids FC, Oakland County FC, South Bend Lions, and AFC Ann Arbor.

Each group winner advances to the final round on Friday, with a winner crowned on Monday, March 10. Get to voting!

Cast your vote here.

As of Thursday morning, AFC Ann Arbor is leading with 49% of the votes:

Grand Rapids FC: 1%

Oakland County FC: 38%

South Bend Lions: 11%

AFC Ann Arbor: 49%

There’s one last thing to say: Come On You Mighty Oak!

