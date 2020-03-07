Ann Arbor Film Festival celebrates 58 years with five days of film in March

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – From March 24 to March 29 the Ann Arbor Film Festival will celebrate 58 years of film.

Voted the number 1 film festival in North America in 2019, the 2020 festival will have 5 days of films from different genres including experimental, indie, animation, International, and documentary.

While a majority of the films will be shown at Michigan Theater, special programs, workshops and parties will happen around the city.

Out of 3500 films submitted to the festival, only 145 films representing 39 countries have been chosen to be screened. The Ann Arbor Film Festival is considered a critical venue for alternative filmmakers to showcase their work. Films are recommended for mature audiences except for the March 26 "Almost All Ages” screening.

See the full schedule here.

2020 highlights

On March 25, the second film competition will show 13 contemporary music videos at the University of Michigan Museum of Art Helmut Stern Auditorium. Following the screening, there will also be a short question-and-answer session with the filmmakers. This screening is free at starts at 5 p.m. The music videos range in subject from throat singing to journeys and archival footage.

March 26 will be the 19th annual “Out Night,” a celebration of LGBTQ experimental films and the fifth film competition of the 2020 AAFF. At 7 p.m., film enthusiasts will see 8 experimental films shot around the world from Iran to Canada. Audience members will get to as the filmmakers questions after the screening.

Mixed-genre, family-friendly short films will be a part of the 10th competition on March 28. From 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., mini movie-goers will be able to watch an enchanted fish, an adventurous piece of tofu and a steampunk organ. There will be 12 shorts for the “Almost All Ages” competition.

Over the course of the week there will also be art installations at the Michigan Theater, the Ann Arbor Art Center, Circ Bar, the Hatcher Graduate Library and U-M’s North Quadrangle.

Tickets

Screenings, unless otherwise noted:$12 general admission

$8 students / seniors / AAFF Members

$6 Almost All Ages Program​

Festival passes, includes opening night reception and all films:

$150 general admission

$100 students / seniors / AAFF Members

Weekend festival passes (March 27 - 29)

$85 General Admission

$60 Students / Seniors (65+) / AAFF Members

Opening night party & screening

Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Theater:

$50 General Admission

$40 Students / Seniors (65+)

$40 AAFF Members / Michigan Theater Members

$12 Screening Only (Films in Competition I)

$150 Fundraiser, Reception, and Screening

Buy tickets here.