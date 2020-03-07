Coronavirus concerns: University of Michigan asks some students to self-quarantine after spring break

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan is asking students who traveled to certain countries during spring break to self-quarantine.

Students who visited China, South Korea, Italy or Iran are asked to report it to the school and quarantine themselves for 14 days. Students who passed through airports in these countries but didn’t actually leave the airport do not need to do so.

The 14 days should begin with the last day the student was in the country.

Administrators and faculty will work with students to make sure they do not have to drop their classes they may miss because of the quarantine.

Students are also being asked to put off making additional trip plans. Several study broad trips have been canceled over coronavirus concerns.