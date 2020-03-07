Vault of Midnight to host Game Night in Ann Arbor Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, Vault of Midnight will host a game night in the super-secret UltraLounge from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m

Underneath Vault of Midnight, gamers and board game enthusiasts will be helped by Game Gurus in selecting games from the UltraLounge collection.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased here. Tickets are limited to 5 per person.

All skill levels are welcome and tickets include $5 off of a game purchase at the store on Thursday.

As Ann Arbor premier comic book and game shop, Vault of Midnight holds monthly game nights and events for gamers, nerds, tabletop fiends and collectors. Find more events on its Facebook page.

Vault of Midnight is at 219 S. Main Street.

