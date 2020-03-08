Four ways to celebrate reading month in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – March is reading month. Whether you’re a fan of fantasy or enjoy silly science fiction, check out these four ways to celebrate reading and literacy around Ann Arbor.

Independent bookstore hop

Hailed as a bookworm paradise, Ann Arbor has eight indie bookstores. Whether you like the smell of old and used books or you prefer the crisp pages of a new bind, check out the indie bookstores for personal recommendations from local readers and support local literacy.

Not sure where all of the book stores are? Ann Arbor Book Society has put together the “Book Town” map with addresses and locations. Find it here.

Go to an Author Event

Between events offered by the city’s indie bookstores and the Ann Arbor District library, there is always some sort of author event to go to.

On Wednesday, March 11, stop by the downtown branch of the AADL to listen to Canadian crime and fantasy author Ausma Zehanat Khan on the importance of minority voices in crime fiction. Swing by the AADL’s Secret Lab on Friday, March 13, to make comics with professional cartoonist Carta Monir or head over the Rackham Amphitheater for the 5th Annual Robert J. Berkhofer Jr. lecture by author Tommy Orange.

If those aren’t enough, Literati will host poets John James and Tommye Blount on March 20 and March 27 respectively. Their events will begin at 7 p.m.

Find Literati’s calendar of author events throughout March here.

Volunteer

Spread the joy of reading by volunteering with one of the many reading programs or volunteer-driven literacy programs in Ann Arbor. Those interested in helping adults struggling with literacy can look to Washtenaw Literacy, which has resources to help with reading, numeracy, writing and English as a second language.

The Children’s Literacy Network focuses on helping parents and children increase their literacy and accepts book donations to add to its literacy programs.

Want to help children and teens become excited about writing? Donate your time to 826michigan.

Support Ann Arbor authors (or become one!)

Like supporting local creatives and writing talent? Join Literati on March 17 for a Writer to Writer event with disability culture activist, University of Michigan professor and author Petra Kuppers.

Local authors looking to publish their own manuscripts can turn to AADL’s publication imprint, Fifth Avenue Press, which releases titles every year from Ann Arbor authors. Find a list of titles here and learn more about Fifth Avenue Press (or submit your own manuscript).

Past the publication stage? Self-published authors can apply to participate at Nicola’s Books Local Author Night where authors. Find information here.

Crazy Wisdom also offers local authors a chance to have their books on the shelves. Look for local authors or follow these criteria for a chance to have your own book displayed.