All About Ann Arbor

Al Gore to speak at University of Michigan’s spring commencement

Spring commencement is scheduled for May 2

Susana Hernandez

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 03: Al Gore attends the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival Closing Ceremony at Ex Theatre on November 3, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Al Gore, the 45 vice president of the U.S., will deliver the University of Michigan’s spring commencement address May 2 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Gore received a Nobel Peace Price in 2007 for his environmental work. As vice president, he helped negotiate the Kyoto Protocol and is a renowned author of several books.

He is the founder and chair of The Climate Reality Project, a non profit focused on the climate crisis and the co-founder and chair of Generation Investment Management.

He served as vice president from 1993 until 1991.

