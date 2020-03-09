Ann Arbor area chefs, bakers to go head-to-head at Girl Scout Cookie Bake-Off Benefit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On March 26, chefs, bakers and catering companies from Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti will see who can make the most creative concoction at the 11th annual Girl Scout Cookie Bake-Off Benefit.

Starting at 6 p.m., audiences will be able to snack on samples while bidding for unique Girl Scout Cookie-inspired creations like Samoa shakes, waffles and cakes at the Kensington Hotel.

The Bake-Off includes a live auction, a “People Choice” award, a raffle and a silent auction that all benefit local outreach programs in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti through Girl Scouts Hearts of Michigan.

Tickets cost $45 each or $325 for a table of eight. Buy them here.

According to Emily Hodge, fund development specialist at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan’s Ypsilanti/Ann Arbor Regional Center, proceeds from the annual event fund Girl Scout outreach experiences for girls who wouldn’t normally be able to participate due to their circumstances.

One of these outreach programs is Girl Scouts Beyond Bars. Through the program, girls are able to participate in troupe experiences and have monthly meetings with their mothers, who are incarcerated at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

This year, participating chefs at the Girl Scout Cookie Bake-Off Benefit come from:

Little B’s Bakery

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Ann Arbor Ypsilanti

rel·ish

Carmela’s Culinary Creations

Eat Ann Arbor

24th Cheesecakerie

Dessert Daddy

Piada Italian Street Food

The Standard Bistro & Larder

Bode's Corn Beef House

The Moveable Feast

Ray’s Red Hot

Carlyle Grill

Joining the chefs will be long-time auctioneer Tim Bos, as well as guest-emcees Brian “Bubba” Cowan and Madison Rally from 102.9 W4 Country.

During the night a panel judges from the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber, Unicorn Feed & Supply and Comerica Bank will decide who wins first, second and third place.

Attendees will be able to vote for the “People Choice” winner by putting money into a fishbowl for their favorite treat.

For additional information, or to learn about 2019’s winners, visit the Bake-Off website or call 1-800-497-2688

The Kensington Hotel is at 3500 S. State Street.