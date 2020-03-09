Ann Arbor seeks youth members for its Energy and Environmental Commissions

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor has two vacant seats on both its Energy and Environmental Commissions for young residents ages 16-25.

Local youth who are interested in environmental issues, tackling climate change, energy and giving back to the community are encouraged to apply for the positions that each carry three year terms.

According to the city, the Environmental Commission:

Advises and makes recommendations to the City Council and City Administrator on environmental policy, environmental issues and environmental implications of all City programs and proposals on the air, water, land and public health.

Duties include:

Holding public hearings on environmental issues and concerns, and publishing and presenting an annual report on the City’s “State of the Environment.”

According to the city, the Energy Commission:

Oversees City policies and regulations in areas of energy efficiency concerns and make periodic public reports and recommendations to the City Council.

To apply, click here.

