Eberwhite playground rebuild has until May 1 to reach $50K matching goal

ANN ARBOR – The organizers of the Eberwhite playground rebuild are once again turning to the community in the hopes of raising enough money to complete the two-year project -- and they’re on a deadline.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has pledged to contribute $50,000 if the playground campaign can raise the same amount by May 1.

In March of 2018, Eberwhite’s playground structures -- originally built by community volunteers -- were deemed unsafe and demolished.

In October of 2019, volunteers helped rebuild the school’s Young 5′s to second grade playground over six days with funds raised by the community.

The final phase of the project is the third through fifth grade playground, and the project is $100,000 away from its goal.

While the playgrounds are on Eberwhite Elementary property, they are open to the surrounding community to use and have been enjoyed by generations of local families.

To learn more about the project or to make a donation, click here. All donations are tax deductible.

If fully funded, the third through fifth grade playground rebuild will take place in October 2020.

