Concordia University Ann Arbor temporarily moves classes online, effective March 16

ANN ARBOR – Concordia University Ann Arbor will be moving classes online starting Monday.

In a message to CUAA students at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the school’s Vice President of Administration, Rev. Dr. Ryan Peterson made the announcement.

See his full statement below:

March 11, 2020

Dear Concordia Cardinals,

We continue to monitor developments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak with your health and safety at the forefront of our decision-making. While there are no cases of COVID-19 at Concordia University and we believe the risk to our students, faculty, and staff remains low, it is our responsibility to you and our greater community to be proactive in our efforts to prevent the spread of this illness. At the same time, we are committed to continuing the academic excellence and vital work of the university.

As a result, we are taking the following measures, but please be aware that as we learn more, we may need to make changes to these plans.

Concordia University Ann Arbor will suspend face-to-face instruction effective Monday, March 16. All courses (including labs) will be delivered online (Blackboard, Zoom, Panopto, etc.).

Alternate delivery of classes will begin on March 16 (or March 23 for those on spring break next week) and continue at least through Monday, April 13. A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April. Students will receive additional information from their instructors about this transition in the next few days.

Students who live on campus should take essential belongings, academic materials, laptops, and medications with them for Spring Break. This situation changes hourly. You are expected to leave for spring break prepared for any potential development.

Support for Your Online Learning

Faculty will communicate with students specific plans for online course instruction. Students should prepare for online instruction prior to departing from CU by ensuring they can access Zoom, Blackboard, Panopto, etc. For technology support and help, please contact the IT Helpdesk (x7424 at CUAA). Your academic advisor and your campus Academic Resource Center staff are available to assist with other needs you may have with respect to your online academic success.

Residence Life & Campus Services:

We understand that international students and some other students remain on campus during Spring Break. Residence halls, the library, campus dining, and athletic facilities will follow their posted Spring Break schedules.

Residence Halls will remain open following spring break and dining services will continue. Students may elect to return to their residence halls following spring break, but are encouraged to consider remaining off campus until April 13, while taking their courses online.

Students who return to campus should exercise social distancing and cough etiquette. As recommended by the CDC – wash your hands thoroughly and often; cover coughs and sneezes with your sleeve/elbow; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and stay away from campus if you are sick.

Campus will remain open and the university will continue daily operations and will be open during normal business hours. However, it is always a good idea to call ahead in case of changes.

Co-curriculars and athletics will continue as scheduled. We are actively monitoring this decision and will continue to keep our students’ and community health our first priority. Students should check with coaches and group leaders for any changes to schedules or other vital information.

Student workers should contact their supervisors to discuss their schedules and plans.

Guidelines for University-sponsored Student Travel

All international university-related travel for students, faculty, and staff is suspended until March 29. The university will provide guidance beyond this date as the situation evolves.

Concordia-sponsored spring break domestic travel: University-related domestic travel for students is being considered on a trip by trip basis. This is subject to change at any time. Faculty and staff leading these trips are working closely with university administration to alter some of the planned activities to prioritize health and wellness. Regrettably, we have cancelled our spring break mission trips and our choir trips. Students can expect to hear more from their faculty and staff leaders about these details.

Non-essential/personal international travel: Given that CDC guidelines change rapidly, Concordia strongly advises all faculty, staff, and students to check the CDC’s Travel Health Notices before traveling, as quarantines and entry/exit control measures could be implemented quickly and effect return travel to the U.S. We recommend not traveling to any international destination that has been given a LEVEL 2 or LEVEL 3 Threat Level by the CDC.

If You Develop Symptoms:

At any time, should students be exposed, or suspect they may have been exposed, to COVID-19, they must inform the Dean of Students Office and will complete a 14-day self-quarantine.

Check your Concordia email regularly (including over spring break) for important updates and advisories. We will use email to send out any changes to normal operations.

Updates, fact-based information, and important community guidelines are continuously updated at our website: www.cuaa.edu/covid19.

We are Concordia. Personally, I want to thank you for your commitment to the overall health (mind, body, and spirit) of our campus community. Please join with me in prayer for healing, relief, and wisdom during these challenging days.

God’s peace to all of you,

Ryan

REV. DR. RYAN PETERSON

Vice President of Administration

Office of the President