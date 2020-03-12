Michigan Climate Action Summit in Ann Arbor canceled over Michigan state-of-emergency

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The 2020 Michigan Climate Action Summit in Ann Arbor has been canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to be held today from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the newly-renovated University of Michigan Union.

Per a statement on its website, the event was canceled due to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recently issued state-of-emergency and recommendations for large gatherings to be suspended.

Gov. Whitmer was scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the event. Many experts and activists in the field were scheduled to give lectures and talks on subjects from carbon-free transportation to equitable climate solutions.

Here is the official statement from the website:

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that Thursday's Michigan Climate Action Summit, at the University of Michigan Union in Ann Arbor, has been canceled.

Gov. Whitmer issued a coronavirus state of emergency, and public health officials are recommending that large events like ours be canceled. We are looking into options to reschedule and will be in touch. So sorry for the inconvenience, but thanks for your understanding in the interest of public health.