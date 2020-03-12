WATCH: Michigan Medicine releases hand washing video set to school fight song

ANN ARBOR – You’ve likely seen the lists circulating by now of popular songs to sing while washing your hands to fulfill the recommended 20 second scrubbing rule amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But for Michigan fans, there’s one song dear to your hearts that also fulfills the time limit: Hail to the Victors.

That’s right. Just sing the song -- at a normal pace -- and your hands will be properly clean.

In case you need a refresher, here are the lyrics:

Hail! to the Victors valiant

Hail! to the conquering heroes

Hail! Hail! To Michigan

The leaders and Best ...

Hail! to the Victors valiant

Hail! to the conquering heroes

Hail! Hail! To Michigan

The Champions of the west!

Just don’t sing it out loud in East Lansing, okay? Happy scrubbing!

