Ann Arbor Film Festival suspends in-person events over COVID-19 concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The 58th annual Ann Arbor Film Festival has been suspended due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement on the AAFF website, the avant-garde film festival has suspended its public events after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommendations that gatherings over 100 people be canceled.

Despite the cancellation, the 145 films in competition for the festival will still be evaluated by AAFF jurors so that $22,500-worth of awards can be granted.

According to the statement, the AAFF is trying to find alternative online means for the festival.

The six-day celebration of cinema was scheduled between March 24 and 29. 200 films representing 39 countries in various genres were set to be shown at the Michigan Theater.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

An important message from the Ann Arbor Film Festival. Due to growing health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, all in-person events for the 58th Ann Arbor Film Festival have been suspended.



Read our full statement here: https://t.co/xp5cEcS4yh pic.twitter.com/2mNPm0mWDK — Ann Arbor Film Festival (@AAFilmFest) March 13, 2020

Find the full statement here.

Read: The Ark cancels all shows in Ann Arbor through April 1