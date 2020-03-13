The Ark cancels all shows in Ann Arbor through April 1

ANN ARBOR – The Ark announced on Thursday that it will be canceling shows through the beginning of April over coronavirus concerns. During this time, the box office will remain closed.

In a message on its website, the music venue said that it will be refunding tickets for canceled events at the original point of purchase. Any tickets purchased through the Michigan Union Ticket Office will be refunded automatically.

If tickets were purchased via The Ark’s box office, ticketholders are asked to call the office at 734-761-1800 during daytime business hours or write an email via its contact form.

Staff are working on rescheduling shows and will be updating the website.

Canceled shows include Molly Tuttle, Dustbowl Revival, Rainbow Girls and Los Lobos.

In a message to members on Thursday, The Ark’s executive director Marianne James wrote:

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and post additional updates on our website, especially as we get closer to our current targeted re-open date of April 2nd. We’ll miss you and the music for the time-being, but we want everyone to stay as safe and healthy as possible.

