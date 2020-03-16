Ann Arbor DDA to block off select metered parking downtown to facilitate easy pick up of food orders

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority will be installing meter bags on select parking spots surrounding restaurants downtown to help patrons and delivery drivers pick up and drop off food orders.

The move comes as both businesses and residents adjust to a new state ban on dining out in order to quell the spread of COVID-19.

Appropriate signage and meter bags should be in place by Tuesday morning.

The measure was announced in a newsletter sent out by the Main Street Area Association:

To help our downtown restaurants expand their food delivery and take-out service, the Ann Arbor DDA will be installing meter bags on every downtown block with restaurants to create additional drop off/pick up locations for food delivery. These will be short-term 15-minute locations, which will supplement existing downtown loading zone locations to make it easier for patrons to run in/pick up a food order or for a delivery drivers to assemble deliveries. DDA is working to have meter bags and signage in place by Tuesday morning March 17th.

This comes after the DDA stopped collecting fees Monday in non-metered public lots and garages in an effort to reduce contact between customers and Republic Parking cashiers.

The parking company will still have staff on site to address basic safety, maintenance and operational needs.

Those parking in both metered lot and on-street metered spaces will still have to pay.

