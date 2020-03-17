Ann Arbor: 450 gallons of sewage leaked into the Arb over the weekend

ANN ARBOR – According to the city of Ann Arbor, a sanitary sewer overflow occurred on Saturday afternoon in the University of Michigan Arboretum.

At approximately 3:26 p.m., the city was notified of a leaking manhole in the arboretum. City public works crews identified the leak as a sanitary sewer overflow and swiftly removed a large piece of concrete brick that had been blocking the sewer pipe.

An estimated 450 gallons of sewage leaked onto a gravel path. None of the sewage reached any surrounding water sources.

The affected pathway area near the arboretum entrance off of Washington Heights has been cordoned off and treated with lime to neutralize bacteria.

According to protocol, city staff has notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

