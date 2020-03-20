U-M: Ann Arbor Police respond to armed individual inside home on N. State St.

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan pushed out a safety alert to its community that at 12:50 p.m. Ann Arbor Police responded to an armed individual inside of a home at the 400 block of N. State St.

Law enforcement is asking people to stay away from the area at this time.

This is a developing story and we will be updating it as we learn more information.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!