U-M: Ann Arbor Police respond to armed individual inside home on N. State St.

Situation developing

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan pushed out a safety alert to its community that at 12:50 p.m. Ann Arbor Police responded to an armed individual inside of a home at the 400 block of N. State St.

Law enforcement is asking people to stay away from the area at this time.

This is a developing story and we will be updating it as we learn more information.

