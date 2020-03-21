Ann Arbor’s Bookbound and Crazy Wisdom bookstores close their doors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two of Ann Arbor’s independent bookshops have closed their doors due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
On Saturday, Bookbound issued a statement on its website stating that its physical bookstore would be closed indefinitely.
Orders for books can still be placed through its online shop and shipped to customer homes.
Bookbound's storefront is closed indefinitely. We will do everything we can to help you get books through our online store & other services. Thank you for the tremendous support you've been showing us. We will get through this. Can't wait to see you again! https://t.co/ZayOtvaSx8— Bookbound (@BookboundMI) March 21, 2020
Likewise, on March 17, Crazy Wisdom temporarily closed the doors to its downtown bookstore and tea room. Through its website and social media, the business announced that it decided to close so as to aid in efforts of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Crazy Wisdom will be closed until March 29. Updates regarding the closure will be made on its social media pages.
Books can still be ordered through its online shop.
Dear valued customers,— Crazy Wisdom (@crazywisdomA2) March 17, 2020
In the interest of our employees and the community’s health and safety, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to temporarily close our bookstore and tea room to the public effective immediately.
We want to do our part su… https://t.co/GMtu6bpuRk pic.twitter.com/telSsIEDXs
