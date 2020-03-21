Ann Arbor’s Bookbound and Crazy Wisdom bookstores close their doors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two of Ann Arbor’s independent bookshops have closed their doors due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, Bookbound issued a statement on its website stating that its physical bookstore would be closed indefinitely.

Orders for books can still be placed through its online shop and shipped to customer homes.

Bookbound's storefront is closed indefinitely. We will do everything we can to help you get books through our online store & other services. Thank you for the tremendous support you've been showing us. We will get through this. Can't wait to see you again! https://t.co/ZayOtvaSx8 — Bookbound (@BookboundMI) March 21, 2020

Likewise, on March 17, Crazy Wisdom temporarily closed the doors to its downtown bookstore and tea room. Through its website and social media, the business announced that it decided to close so as to aid in efforts of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Crazy Wisdom will be closed until March 29. Updates regarding the closure will be made on its social media pages.

Books can still be ordered through its online shop.