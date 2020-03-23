‘Stay at home’ Ann Arbor Mayor urges in video address

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor addressed residents in a video message posted by CTN on Friday, urging the community to do their part and stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.

On the same day, the Washtenaw County Health Department announced there was evidence of community spread, meaning residents can assume that when they are in public places, there is a chance that the virus could be present. Washtenaw County also reported its first COVID-19 death over the weekend as local cases rose to 35.

“The virus is still spreading, as we knew that it would,” said Taylor in the video message. “So, I want to encourage all residents: children, seniors, and everybody in between to stay at home. Stay at home unless you need essential services which is food, medicine or other essentials.”

He reassured residents that critical services will continue to be delivered, including drinking water, waste water, police, fire and trash and recycling pick up.

“These are going to continue no matter what under any circumstances,” said Taylor.

Taking breaks outside is okay, as long as you stick to some ground rules, he said.

“Getting outside to exercise is fun, healthy and okay. You can take a break. But as you do so, be safe. Avoid small gatherings. This is not a time for playgrounds or play dates. Limiting our interactions to meet our essential needs is critical in slowing the spread of the virus.”

Taylor encouraged those who want to do more to donate to United Way of Washtenaw County’s new COVID-19 Community Relief Fund or volunteer with the organization.

He urged residents to get information from trusted sources like the Washtenaw County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the city’s website a2gov.org/COVID19.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will make an address to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. Watch live here.

